Transgene (OTCMKTS:TRGNF) and Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Financial Comparison

Transgene (OTCMKTS:TRGNF) and Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Transgene and Prometheus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transgene N/A N/A N/A Prometheus Biosciences -3,768.76% -33.50% -29.59%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transgene 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prometheus Biosciences 0 7 4 0 2.36

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Transgene and Prometheus Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus price target of $153.36, indicating a potential downside of 23.29%. Given Prometheus Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prometheus Biosciences is more favorable than Transgene.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transgene and Prometheus Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transgene N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Prometheus Biosciences $6.81 million 1,403.55 -$141.75 million ($3.52) -56.80

Transgene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prometheus Biosciences.

Summary

Prometheus Biosciences beats Transgene on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transgene

Transgene SA, a biotechnology company, focuses on designing and developing therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses for the treatment of cancer in France. It involved in developing TG4050, a therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and head and neck cancers; TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers; TG6002, an oncolytic virus that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal and colorectal cancers; and BT-001, an oncolytic virus, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. The company also develops TG1050, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of hepatitis B; TG6050 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, and Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors. It has strategic collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, and NEC Corporation; licensing agreements with SillaJen, Ascend BioPharmaceutical, and Valneva; and agreements with Merck & Co, Sanofi, BioInvent, and Randox. Transgene SA was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Illkirch-Graffenstaden, France. Transgene SA is a subsidiary of TSGH SAS.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease. The company also develops PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator for IBD and potentially other immune-mediated diseases; PRA052, an anti-CD30L mAb for IBD; PR1100, an anti-cytokine receptor mAb for IBD and other immune-mediated diseases; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD, and inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. It has a diagnostics development and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; co-development and manufacturing agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH for PRA052; license agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and strategic collaboration with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Precision IBD, Inc. and changed its name to Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. in October 2019. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. As of June 16, 2023, Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.

