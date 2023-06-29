Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

ABBV stock opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.