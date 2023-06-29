Truist Financial Trims Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Target Price to $135.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.62.
Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Trading of Prologis
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 12,581.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.