Truist Financial Trims Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Target Price to $135.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.62.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 12,581.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

