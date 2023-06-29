Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Trustmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trustmark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Trustmark Trading Down 1.9 %

Trustmark stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Activity at Trustmark

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,060,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after buying an additional 461,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after buying an additional 395,082 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,206,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth $6,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

