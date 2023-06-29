Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 735 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $70,174,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 201,973.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 416,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,114,000 after acquiring an additional 416,066 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,225,000 after acquiring an additional 296,241 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after acquiring an additional 246,347 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $97.09. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

