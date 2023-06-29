Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.