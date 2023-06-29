Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $739,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

TROW opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

