Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $145.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $2,099,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,398,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

