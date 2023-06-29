Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTI opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.37 and a 200 day moving average of $203.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42. The firm has a market cap of $299.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.