Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,197 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

