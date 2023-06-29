Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,487 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REET. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

REET opened at $22.67 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

