Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

