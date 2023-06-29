Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

