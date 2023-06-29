Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,532,000 after acquiring an additional 777,545 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 746,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,528,000 after acquiring an additional 223,809 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,197 shares of company stock worth $1,759,002. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

