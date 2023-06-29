Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, an increase of 331.0% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Twin Vee Powercats Trading Down 0.3 %
VEEE stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $8.80.
Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.
Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.
