U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

