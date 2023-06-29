UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of UBS opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after buying an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in UBS Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

