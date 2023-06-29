Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $74.89 million, a PE ratio of -464.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $82,644.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,040,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,113.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,290.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 57,110 shares of company stock worth $242,918 over the last 90 days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.