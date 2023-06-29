Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $74.89 million, a PE ratio of -464.00 and a beta of 1.27.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
