Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,960,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,468,799 shares.The stock last traded at $3.63 and had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on UGP. UBS Group lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

