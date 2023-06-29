Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:UNB opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 86.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

