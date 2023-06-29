Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:UNB opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
