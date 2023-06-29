United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $460.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Argus from $425.00 to $460.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on URI. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.92.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $430.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $235.39 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

