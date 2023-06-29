United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Raised by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $214.80 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.02.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $1,396,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $1,396,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,881.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.26, for a total transaction of $1,810,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,374 shares of company stock valued at $28,123,879 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

