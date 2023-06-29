UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Increased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,921,651,000 after acquiring an additional 247,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,566,516,000 after acquiring an additional 414,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $474.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

