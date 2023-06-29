Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on URG. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

About Ur-Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.