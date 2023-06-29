Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on URG. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Ur-Energy Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23.
Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
