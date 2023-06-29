Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
