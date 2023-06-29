Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

