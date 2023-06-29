Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market cap of $816.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

