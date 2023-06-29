Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $169.15 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

