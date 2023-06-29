Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 666 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $48.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

