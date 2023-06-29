Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,450 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 139.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $256.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $265.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

