Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,604 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 114.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Micron Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $67.07 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.39.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

