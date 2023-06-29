Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $937.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $923.68 and a 200 day moving average of $863.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $624.85 and a one year high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.