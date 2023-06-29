Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 245 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 256.9% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.5% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 61,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.38. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

