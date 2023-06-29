Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,358,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,297,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $252,309,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,727,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2,077.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 217,577 shares during the period.

GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $66.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

