Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Trimmed by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 531.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 46,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $160.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.