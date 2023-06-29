Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 275,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after buying an additional 999,327 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,611,000 after acquiring an additional 131,362 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.651 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

