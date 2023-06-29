Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 163,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 196,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average of $83.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

