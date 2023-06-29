Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.