Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.