Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

