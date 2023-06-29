Vantage Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

