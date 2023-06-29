VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $222.81 on Tuesday. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VeriSign will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $1,267,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,810 shares in the company, valued at $137,720,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $1,267,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,810 shares in the company, valued at $137,720,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $27,526.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,168.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,384 shares of company stock worth $9,980,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.