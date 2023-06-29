Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.82.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

VTNR opened at $5.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 1.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $552,669.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,517,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,738,201.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,517,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,738,201.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048,174 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 938,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after buying an additional 776,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,655,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 639,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Stories

