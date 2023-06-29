Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 0.81. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 204,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,511,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,184,000 after buying an additional 228,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

