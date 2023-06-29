Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $985,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $154.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $293.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.