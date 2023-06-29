Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.62. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

