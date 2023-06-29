Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Price Performance

Shares of UMMA opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.0764 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

