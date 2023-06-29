Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.05 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WBA opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 136,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

