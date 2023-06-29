Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $35.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,800 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

