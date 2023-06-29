Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart stock opened at $155.33 on Monday. Walmart has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $418.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,046,489 shares of company stock worth $1,088,230,175. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

