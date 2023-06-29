Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $176.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $167.47 on Friday. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.21.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

