Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $167.47 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.20 and a 200-day moving average of $159.21. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

